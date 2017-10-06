U.S. approves $15B THAAD missile package for Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department approves a potential $15B sale of Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) THAAD anti-missile interceptors, launchers and radar to Saudi Arabia, part of a weapons package Pres. Trump promised for the kingdom during a visit in May.

The Saudis would be the second international buyer of THAAD, which uses a hit-to-kill warhead to destroy short and medium-range missiles; the first buyer was the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia also has requested a potential sale of 44 launchers, 360 missiles, 16 Fire Control and Communications Mobile Tactical Stations, and seven AN/TPY-2 radars made by Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).