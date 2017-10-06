New York Times -1.8% as Weinstein threatens suit over expose

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) finished 1.8% lower today amid threats of a lawsuit from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the subject of an expose detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment.

Along with his brother Bob, Harvey Weinstein co-founded Miramax Films, and co-founded mini-major studio the Weinstein Company in 2005.

The New York Times story reports decades of payoffs given to Weinstein's accusers. Today, Weinstein planned a leave of absence as the board at the Weinstein Co. initiated an investigation.

Weinstein hasn't filed a suit yet (and libel cases are notoriously difficult to win), but his attorney says one is being prepared. That news came alongside Weinstein's statement that he framed as an apology for conduct.