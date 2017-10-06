Vistra Energy to close Monticello coal plant in Texas

Vistra Energy (VST -1.7% ) says it will permanently shut the 1,800 MW Monticello power plant, one of the largest coal-powered plants in Texas, in January 2018.

The plant, which opened more than 40 years ago, is the latest in a string of coal plant closures in the U.S. as a glut of cheap natural gas and advances in renewable energy technology continue to depress wholesale power prices.

Coal plants in east Texas, which rely on an underground supply of lignite, have long been targeted by environmentalists for their contribution to the state's air pollution.