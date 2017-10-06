Valero, now a show-me story, downgraded to Neutral at J.P. Morgan

Valero Energy (VLO -0.1% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight but with a slightly higher $78 stock price target, raised from $75, at J.P. Morgan, citing valuation following the recent rally.

JPM thinks VLO shares already have enjoyed a boost due to more stable returns recently and improved capital discipline under the direction of CEO Joe Gorder, but that further uplift could take time, given the cyclical nature of the refining industry.

The firm says it is encouraged by VLO's improved free cash flow profile and commitment to return capital, which already has led to some multiple enhancement.