General Cable +5% on reports of possible takeover bid

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) popped 5% in today's trade following a Reuters report that the cable manufacturer had received tentative takeover offers from European rivals Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMF), Nexans (OTC:NEXNY) and NKT (OTC:NRKBF); shares are up another 2% after-hours.

U.S. wire maker Southwire, which has bought some assets from BGC in past years, also could be part of the bidding field, according to t he report.

Kentucky-based BGC hired J.P. Morgan in July to kick off a strategic review and identify a possible merger partner.