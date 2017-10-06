Pershing Square trims Mondelez stake to 4.97%

Bill Ackman and Pershing Square Capital Management have trimmed their stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) below 5%, according to an amended filing.

The firm had reported a 5.6% stake last week, and now says it holds 4.97%.

In its filing, Pershing Square says it "unwound certain American-style call options (with a 100 multiplier), sold common stock, and purchased certain cash-settled total return swaps" as its actions.

It began selling call options Sept. 27, and sold 285,000 shares of common stock Oct. 5 for $41.07 each.