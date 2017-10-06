Altair Engineering files for $150M IPO

Software/service provider Altair Engineering has filed for its initial public offering with an initial registration of $150M.

It's applying to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ALTR.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported revenue of $158.5M (up 4.1% Y/Y); of that, $130.9M was in software while $24.6M was in client engineering services.

Gross profit for that period rose 3.2% to $104.9M; the company swung to a six-month loss of $9.4M from a year-ago gain of $3.95M.

Altair is filing through J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, William Blair and Canaccord Genuity.