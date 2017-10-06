Collectible maker Funko files for initial public offering

Collectible toy maker Funko has filed for its initial public offering.

It's applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol FNKO.

For the six months ended June 30, FAH LLC (the predecessor of the newly created Funko Inc.) had net sales of $203.8M (up 15.6% Y/Y), and a net loss of $10.17M (vs. a year-ago loss of $6.03M).

It will use proceeds to repay subordinate promissory notes.

The company's filing through Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Piper Jaffray, Jefferies, Stifel, BMO Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.