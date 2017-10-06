Aquantia files for $86.25M initial public offering

Communications chipmaker Aquantia Corp. has filed for an initial public offering with an initial registration of $86.25M.

It's looking to list on NYSE under the symbol AQ.

For the six months ended June 30, the company logged $48.8M in revenue (up 18%), had gross profit of $27.85M (up 10.5%), and saw a net loss of $3.36M vs. a loss of $569,000 in the year-ago period.

Part of the proceeds of the offering are earmarked to prepay outstanding amounts under a term loan, whose principal was $23.8M as of December 2015.

It's filing through Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Needham & Co., and Raymond James.