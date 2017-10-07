Son approach may mean positives in Sprint/T-Mobile regardless of deal valuation

With a long-in-the-making merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) seemingly headed for the runway, T-Mobile's valuation (in EV to future 12-month EBITDA) is near its largest premium relative to Sprint's, Tara Lachapelle notes.

While that fact may flash a sign to Sprint owners to take the money and run, Masayoshi Son (of Sprint's majority owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)) may have a different view -- one based on his "300-year plan."

Son's Sprint investment hasn't gone well since he got in in 2013. And while he may end up accepting a valuation around Sprint's current market price (and control by T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY)), he'll want a significant say in the operation of the merged entity.

And that may be because he sees a different future than most Sprint investors, Lachapelle says: A combination of a man willing to invest heavily in businesses he believes in with a CEO like John Legere in charge could end up very well for both companies.