Schumer rejects Trump bid to negotiate on ACA replacement

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he rejected an offer from President Trump to work on replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Schumer said the Democrats will only work on fixing problems with the ACA, instead of looking to replace it.

Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he had placed a phone call to Schumer to discuss the issue.

Behind the scenes, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democrat Senator Patty Murray are working on a bipartisan fix to calm the insurance markets amid the unrest.

