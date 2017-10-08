Macau Golden Week wraps up today

The number of visitors to Macau during the first four days of Golden Week fell 2% from last year's level, according to tourism officials.

At the gambling mecca's casinos, VIP betting volume is expected to fall slightly, while mass gaming revenue is anticipated to have posted a gain despite the slip in traffic.

Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) ended last week in a downtrend in Hong Kong trading. The sector could see some extra volatility this week as analysts start pumping out their revenue projections for October.