Nate weakens after landfalls in Louisiana, Mississippi

Hurricane Nate has weakened to a tropical storm after making separate landfalls near the mouth of the Mississippi in Louisiana and in Biloxi. Mississippi.

Oil operators shut in 1.62m b/d of U.S. Gulf oil production in preparation for Hurricane Nate. The tally represents about 92% of all production.

Key ports in Mobile and New Orleans were also closed as Nate approached.

Early reports indicate minimal damage to Gulf operations.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, UGA, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB.