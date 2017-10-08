Blade Runner sequel leads box office, falls short of estimates

The estimated box office numbers for Blade Runner 2049 fell below expectations after the film's running time of over three hours held back the number of showings that exhibitors such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) could squeeze in.

The Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) sci-fi sequel brought in about $32M in the U.S. to fall short of the $45M to $55M range forecast by analysts. The film brought in $50.2M across 63 global markets, a mark much closer to expectations.

The Harrison Ford-Ryan Gosling feature cost Warner about $150M to make before market costs.