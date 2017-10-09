Chinese stocks up, though Caixin services PMI shows slowdown

Chinese shares resumed action after a weeklong holiday on the upswing, despite a new sign of cooling action in the country's services sector that contradicted official measures.

The Caixin/Markit PMI measure for services fell to 50.6 in September, showing the slowest pace of growth in 21 months -- a stark contrast from the official nonmanufacturing numbers that indicated the fastest pace since 2014.

Equities rose 1.2% in Shanghai and gained 1.5% in Shenzhen in a resumption after Golden Week.

In the Caixin services PMI, new business slowed M/M but still hit 52 (above 50 equals expansion), but backlogs fell for the first time in five months, and hiring slowed.

Caixin's composite manufacturing/services PMI fell to 51.4 from August's 52.4, the lowest mark since June.

