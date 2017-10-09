Pentagon taking greater control of cost-cutting for F-35 program

Rejecting a plan put forward by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and partners including Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), the Pentagon is taking over cost-cutting efforts on the mammoth F-35 combat jet program.

Cost for each jet has fallen in recent sales as part of 2014's "Blueprint for Affordability," spearheaded by contractors and incorporating a $170M investment that the partners said saved $230M so far and eventually could save $4B.

But the Pentagon (not to mention President Trump) wants to see faster gains, particularly from smaller suppliers it says haven't been pressured enough. Military chiefs have yet to approve a plan by the three main partners to spend $250M over five years to shave 10% off F-35 running costs.

“Using a contract vehicle instead of an agreement with industry provides the government with greater insights into the cost savings efforts,” says the government's F-35 program office.

The program is estimated to cost $400B overall; the F-35 already makes up nearly a quarter of Lockheed's sales.