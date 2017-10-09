Steve Wynn talks hotel security

Steve Wynn said the behavior of the Las Vegas mass shooter would have sent off warning signals at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) properties. For starters, Wynn noted that an inquiry is launched by the hotel when a guest has a "do not disturb" marker on their room for more than 12 hours as happened during the Mandalay Bay incident.

The casino exec also pointed to additional security measures instituted at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort in 2015, including guarding all doors and installing magnetometers at high-traffic areas.