Crude oil prices are looking to recover today after a 2% decline on Friday, sparked in part by some concerns over overproduction.

On the U.S. Gulf Coast, producers and ports in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are expected to be back up and running after a shutdown in front of Hurricane Nate.

WTI crude oil future -0.18% to $55.52/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.28% to $49.43/bbl.

