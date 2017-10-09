Global markets edge higher

European stocks are slightly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 0.13% . Spain's IBEX 35 is in positive territory following a large demonstration in Barcelona over the weekend to protest the Catalonia secessionist movement. gain.

Chinese stocks were mixed after a weak nonmanufacturing print and more concerns over Golden Week traffic. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% , while the Hang Seng Index fell back 0.5% .

U.S. stock futures are riding confidently into the beginning of Q3 earnings season. Dow and Nasdaq future are up 0.1% in early trading action ahead of a session with very little data due out.

The bond market is closed today.