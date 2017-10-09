Axalta updates guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) provides a guidance update to factor in the expected impact of the recent natural disasters, distributor working capital adjustments in its performance coatings segment and the projected widening of the gap between raw material input costs vs. customer price increases.

Sales for Q3 are expected to be between $1.08B to $1.10B vs. $1.13B consensus.

The company now expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $205M to $215M and full-year EBITDA to be $870M to $900M.

"We have seen and expect moderate effects on our business from recent hurricanes and the earthquake in Mexico, largely in terms of lost near-term volume opportunity. We believe that much of this impact will be made up during the course of 2018," says CEO Charles Shaver.

Source: Press Release