Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Wellcare (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Outperform rating and $200 (15% upside) price target by Cowen and Company.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) initiated with Overweight rating and $6 (164% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) initiated with Neutral rating and $54 (7% upside) price target by JPMorgan.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (243% upside) by H.C. Wainwright citing optimism over new Phase 3 study of rigosertib in MDS. Topline data expected in H1 2018.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) price target raised to $7 (32% upside) by Maxim Group. Shares up 4% premarket.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) price target raised to $56 (28% upside) by Maxim Group citing bullish prospects for CAR T therapies and JCAR017.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) price target raised to $42 (40% upside) from $36 by Needham following FDA OK of Zilretta. Shares up 5% premarket.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) downgraded to Neutral with a $253 (2% upside) price target by JPMorgan.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) downgraded to Underweight by JPMorgan.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) price target lowered to $45 from $48 by Stilel.