New Navy LCS contract for Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri

The U.S. Navy awards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine a contract to build an additional littoral combat ship

The contract value is under the 2017 congressional cost cap of $584M per ship.

The Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine team is currently in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant, and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date.

The Freedom-variant LCS team is comprised of Lockheed Martin, shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, naval architect Gibbs & Cox, and more than 800 suppliers in 42 states.

