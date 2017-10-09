AstraZeneca's Tagrisso a Breakthrough Therapy for EGFR+ NSCLC

The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) TAGRISSO (osimertinib) a Breakthrough Therapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the sixth such designation for one of the company's oncology medicines since 2014.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

The FDA approved TAGRISSO in November 2015 for the treatment of EGFR-positive (T790M) NSCLC that has progressed after other EGFR-blocking therapy.

