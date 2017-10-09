McDonald's expected to unveil national value menu

Wells Fargo thinks McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will unveil a new national value menu platform during the early part of 2018 in a move that could disrupt the fast-food sector.

The menu is expected to have organized product introductions at the $1, $2 and $3 price points.

Analyst Jeff Farmer says the development could pressure Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC), Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) as same-store sales pick up for McDonald's.

Wells and Farmer have McDonald's rated at Outperform with a price target of $180 (13% upside potential). Shares of McDonald's are up 31% YTD.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg