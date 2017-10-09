Microsoft, GE announce 15-year wind energy deal in Ireland

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces a 15-year power purchase agreement with General Electric (NYSE:GE) for wind energy in Ireland to support Microsoft Cloud services.

Microsoft will purchase 100% of the wind energy from GE’s 32-megawatt wind farm in County Kerry, Ireland. GE and Microsoft will also use the project to collect energy storage data.

Dublin was the first European location for Azure data centers. Three more centers followed on the outskirts of the city, and four more were approved last year.

Microsoft stands second in the cloud infrastructure services market with a 13.8% market share in Q2, according to Canalys data. Amazon Web Services is in first place with a 30.3% share in the same period.

