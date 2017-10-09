Compugen's CGEN-15032 shows potential as immuno-suppressive target in research study, shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive research results related to CGEN-15032, a potential target for immuno-suppressive cancer therapy. The data were presented at the 3rd annual CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference in Mainz/Frankfurt, Germany.

The research, performed at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine suggests that CGEN-15032 may serve as an immuno-suppressive target within the tumor microenvironment. In an animal model, CGEN-15032-deficient mice treated with a PD-L1 inhibitor experienced reduced tumor growth compared to wild-type mice treated with an anti-PD-L1 antibody.

The company has also extended its multiyear immuno-oncology research collaboration with Johns Hopkins to include additional targets.