Almost family comments on recent developments including hurricane impact

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) provides following updates to investors on the recent events:

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey impacted Q3 business in the states of Florida, Georgia and Texas which provide nearly one-fourth of its revenues in H1.

The company is nearing completion of the new HomeCare HomeBase system implementation in home health operations.

Commitment of financial assistance of $100,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund for affected areas.

Expected Q3 EBITDA in the range of $3M to $3.5M.

The Company currently expects to report its share of the Medicare Shared Savings Program success fees under ACO contracts for the 2016 performance year in Q4 results, at between $2M and $2.4M.