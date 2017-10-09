LivaNova receives FDA approvals for SenTiva device and VNS therapy programming system for treatment of Epilepsy

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) announces that it received FDA approvals for its latest Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (VNS Therapy) System, which consists of the SenTiva implantable generator and the next-generation VNS Therapy Programming System for the treatment of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

SenTiva is the smallest and lightest responsive therapy for epilepsy. The new VNS Therapy Programming System features a wireless wand and new user interface on a small tablet. Together, the components offer patients a customizable therapy and proven results to reduce the number of seizures, lessen the duration of seizures and enable a faster recovery.

VNS Therapy is the first and only FDA-approved device for drug-resistant epilepsy that is clinically proven safe and effective for adults and children as young as four years of age.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.