Tesla vehicles used in more Uber programs

An interesting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) development reported on by Electrek is the deployment of 50 new Tesla vehicles in Uber's (Private:UBER) service in Dubai. Electrek notes that Uber also used Model S vehicles in a Madrid program.

Shares of Tesla are down 1.69% in premarket action as the company's delay of its Semi truck reveal pushes a catalyst down the road to November.

Over the last week, analysts have issued some of their rosiest projections ever on the EV industry. And while Tesla is front and center in the discussion, more attention is also going to the EV ambitions of General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, and Toyota than in the past.

