Trump's executive order could divide healthcare market - WSJ

The WSJ reports that President Trump's expected executive order allowing insurers to offer lower-cost less-comprehensive plans could divide the market in two with healthy people buying cheaper pared-down coverage leaving sicker people in a smaller pool facing higher costs.

The order, to be signed this week, will also allow association of health plans, the banding together of small employers aimed at offering coverage to workers that would not be subject to full ACA requirements.

Another change will allow people to buy short-term coverage for up to nearly a year, an option restricted under Obamacare. At present, policies can be purchased for only 90 days by healthy people that exclude costs for pre-existing conditions with capped payouts and less comprehensive coverage (no prescription drug assistance, for example).

Some observers believe young people will flock to the short-term plans, cutting their contribution into the risk pool.

