Analysts weigh impact of Trump-Corker feud

Height Securities doesn't think the weekend fighting between President Trump and Republican Senator Bob Corker will derail efforts on push through tax reform.

"We remind investors that tax reform is top on the policy agenda for Congressional Republicans, not just the White House. Clearly the animosity between Sen. Corker and Trump is in the forefront, but we do not expect the former will be willing to tank tax reform just to spite the latter," advises the firm in an update.

Cowen takes the other side of the argument, seeing risk that deficit hawk Corker will march to his own drummer on tax reform after "one of the more surreal public correspondence exchanges in recent memory."

"It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning," tweeted Corker over the weekend in the political eye-opener.