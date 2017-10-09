Zwanenberg Food Group selects Commvault for data management and compliance

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced that Zwanenberg Food Group, has implemented the Commvault Data Platform to provide backup and recovery to ensure improved speed of compliance with data management legislation and facilitate effective disaster recovery through email and file archiving functionality at the company headquarters in Almelo.

"We needed a trusted vendor to support our IT technology refresh with a solid and compatible solution," said Eilko Bronsema, Manager IT at Zwanenberg Food Group. "Commvault was chosen based on their ability to deliver an easy to maintain and solid solution, and their unique compatibility with Nutanix AHV."

"Zwanenberg, like many other organisations at the moment, underwent a full IT refresh to provide better business enablement and Commvault, and its partnerships with vendors like Nutanix, was a vital piece of this puzzle," said Rob Van Lubek, Area-Vice President EMEA Northwest, at Commvault. "It is also fantastic to see that the Commvault Data Platform has allowed the Zwanenberg IT team to take back control of their time, rather than waiting for lengthy backups, and focus on innovative IT projects that move their business forward."

Press Release