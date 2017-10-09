RADCOM announces a new NFV contract with a world leading top tier operator

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) signed a new Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) contract for its fully virtualized, cloud-native MaveriQ solution.

The NFV contract covers assurance for a virtualized network domain and provides a framework for additional orders by the operator.

"MaveriQ is a very advanced cloud-native probe-based service assurance solution that serves the needs of operators, as they transition their networks to NFV. This together with our strong NFV expertise is the value which we provide our customers as communication service providers embark on the journey to virtualizing their networks," said Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer.

Press Release