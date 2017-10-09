China to accept out-of-country trial data to speed up drug approvals

In a potential boon for drugmakers, China has outlined plans to accept data from overseas clinical trials in order to speed up drug approvals. Over the past five years, the China Food and Drug Administration has OK'd just over 100 new medicines, about 1/3 the number in developed markets.

The Cabinet stated that it will also look at ways to improve the protection of medical intellectual property and boost the number of and quality of clinical trial testing centers there.

Source: Reuters

