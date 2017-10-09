3PEA International names Joan Herman COO

3PEA International (OTCQB:TPNL) appointed Joan M. Herman as Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Ms. Herman will oversee operations across all business units within 3PEA, in addition to developing and implementing key strategies for the future.

Ms. Herman comes to 3PEA from Sunrise Banks, where she served as Senior Vice President, Payments Division.

“Joan is uniquely suited for the leadership role she will play at 3PEA. Joan’s experience in both the issuing and acquiring sides of the card business makes her an ideal fit for our Company. Joan has built strong industry relationships and has an impressive record of success over her career,” said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, 3PEA International. “We are thrilled to welcome Joan to the 3PEA team during this time of accelerated growth as we continue to expand our products and services and broaden our cardholder base.”

Press Release