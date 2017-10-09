FCC licenses Alphabet to supply cell service to Puerto Rico

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission grants Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Project Loon an experimental license to operate cellular network balloons in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The balloons need to work with a local telecom partner like Telefonica, which Loon has worked with previously in Peru, to deliver the signal.

The Wall Street Journal’s sources list AT&T and T-Mobile as other potential carrier partners and a Sprint spokesman confirms the carrier is in talks with Alphabet.

According to StatusPR, 51% of Puerto Rico currently has telecommunications service.

