Theravance's Vibativ shows treatment benefit in real-world settings

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) announces positive new real-world data on antibiotic VIBATIV (telavancin) from the TOUR study. The preliminary results were presented at IDWeek in San Diego.

Data from registry patients with diagnoses of bone and joint infections, bacteremia and/or infective endocarditis showed clinical responses to VIBATIV treatment from 64.9 - 72.6% in each infection type. Clinical response was defined as cure or improvement that led to step-down oral therapy.

Additional data from TOUR will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences.

VIBATIV is a once-daily injectable lipoglycopeptide antibiotic. The FDA approved it to treat hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by Staphylococcus aureus in June 2013. It was initially approved in the U.S. in September 2009 for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections (CSSSI).