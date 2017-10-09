LiveXLive Media launches public offering

LiveXLive Media (OTCPK:LIVX) will commence a public offering of shares of its common stock, selling 7,692,308 shares.

The public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share (on a post 1-for-3 reverse stock split basis, which LiveXLive intends to complete prior to the completion of the public offering).

The company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 shares of its common stock.

The company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LXL."

LiveXLive intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund working capital, capital expenditures, the acquisition of Slacker, Inc., the acquisition of SNAP Interactive, Inc., and other general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions of businesses and content.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering and as representative of the underwriters.

