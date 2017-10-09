Microsoft ends new features, hardware for Windows 10 Mobile

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) VP of Windows 10 Joe Belfiore tweets that new Windows 10 Mobile features and hardware are no longer the company’s focus.

Belfiore says Mobile will continue receiving bug fixes and security updates but the end of new features means the end of Windows phones.

The news isn’t surprising since even Bill Gates gave up his Windows Phone for an Android. The Windows phone had a 1.3% market share in the US as of July, according to Kantar Worldpanel. Android had 64% of the market and iOS held 34%.

The lack of users also led to a lack of developers, which continued to fuel the lack of users.

