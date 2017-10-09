General Electric down 3% after management shake-up

Alongside the exit of the CFO and three vice chairs announced after the close on Friday, General Electric (GE -3% ) this morning announced Trian Fund founding partner Ed Garden as moving onto the board, replacing Robert Lane, who is retiring for health reasons.

Trian is an owner of about 1% of GE.

Garden: "I am disappointed by the recent performance of GE's stock. But I continue to believe that GE represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity with significant upside."

No details beyond the headline, but JPMorgan is calling the executive departures a "clear negative" for the company.