Intersect ENT's Sinuva implant shows positive effect in late-stage study

Results from the Phase 3 RESOLVE II study showed the treatment benefit of Intersect ENT's (XENT -0.7% ) SINUVA steroid-releasing sinus implant. The data were presented today at the 4th Congress of European ORL-HNS in Barcelona.

RESOLVE II assessed SINUVA in 300 adults with chronic sinusitis who were indicated for revision sinus surgery at study entry. They were randomized to receive SINUVA or control. Both used mometasone furoate nasal spray (200 micrograms) through 90 days of follow up. All primary and secondary endpoints were met.

The proportion of participants receiving SINUVA who were still indicated for repeat endoscopic sinus surgery at day 90 as 39% compared to 63% for control (p=0.0004).

There were statistically significant reductions in percent ethmoid sinus obstruction (p=0.0007) and nasal obstruction/congestion score (p=0.0248) and improvement in decreased sense of smell score (p=0.0470), all from baseline to day 90.

SINUVA showed a similar safety profile to control. There was one observed implant-related adverse event, an intranasal bleed that required treatment.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of January 7, 2018.