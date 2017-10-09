Equinix buys Zenium's Istanbul data center for $93M

Equinix (EQIX +0.3% ) has paid $93M to take over Zenium's data center business in Istanbul.

The data center there will be renamed Equinix IS2; it generates about $2.5M in annualized revenues.

It will offer Equinix key capacity as a strategic gateway between Europe and Asia.

The deal includes three buildings along with land. Two of the buildings are shell and core, prepared for data-center fit out.

IS2 has 1,500 square meters of co-location space today with expansion to 12,000 square meters and up to 22 megawatts of critical customer load at full build.