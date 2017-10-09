Cowen positive on FedEx

Cowen backs its bullish view (Outperform, $240 PT) on FedEx (FDX +0.1% ) after Amazon's dalliance with delivery from warehouses raised some concerns last week.

Analyst Helane Becker says the enormous distribution power and IT scale give FedEx an advantage and points to the long, proven tenure of senior management .

"Looking at the current senior management team each member has been with the company for more than 25 years, and most have a significant investment in FDX," she observes.

CEO Fred Smith holds more than 7% of FedEx shares.