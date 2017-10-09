Onconova up 18% on positive Phase 3 outlook on lead candidate rigosertib

Thinly traded nano cap Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX +17.7% ) is up on a 5x surge in volume on the heels of a bullish call from H.C. Wainwright (BUY/$6) citing positive expectations from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate rigosertib in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients. Topline data should be available by late H1 2018.

Rigosertib is a small molecule that inhibits cellular signaling by acting as a Ras protein mimetic. Ras is a family of proteins that are involved in transmitting signals within cells. When switched "on", it activates other proteins that ultimately turn on genes involved in cell growth, differentiation and survival.

On Wednesday, October 11, the company will host a Key Opinion Leader meeting focused on the diagnosis and treatment of RASopathies.

Previously: Onconova completes end-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA regarding lead product candidate rigosertib; informs on Phase 3 design (Sept. 26, 2016)