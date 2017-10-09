Tata gets out of telecom; American Tower plans to enforce deals

Tata Teleservices is getting out of the telecom business after 21 years, after running up losses and debt.

An attempt to sell the unit failed, and Tata Sons executives met with government officials over ways to exit the industry.

In an update to its business considering Tata's exit, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) -- down 0.5% today -- notes that Tata Teleservices accounted for $80M in revenue (about 5% of consolidated property revenues), including $32M in pass-through revenue.

Tata also made up about $40M in gross margin for the most recent quarter, AMT said.

Most of that came through the Viom Networks transaction that AMT completed in April 2016.

It says it expects to fully enforce the average non-cancellable remaining contract terms (which were in excess of six years).