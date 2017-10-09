K2M sees 6% revenue growth in Q3, lowers 2017 guidance; shares down 18%

K2M Group Holdings (KTWO -18% ) slumps on almost 5x higher volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary Q3 numbers. Sales should be ~$62.7M, up 6% yoy but down from Q2's 11% growth.

CEO Eric Major says, “Our preliminary third quarter revenue performance was driven by slower than planned acceleration of new distribution in the U.S., disruption of account activity and canceled procedures related to the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and, to a lesser extent, Puerto Rico, in early September. Third quarter deformity trends were strong in July and August and we experienced strong headwinds in September. U.S. sales growth in our degenerative procedure category continued to be fueled by our new product introductions including our industry-leading 3D-printed portfolio, offset partially by modestly weaker procedure volumes as compared to last year.”

2017 revenue guidance has been revised downward: total revenue: $255M - 257M from $263M - 270M, revenue growth (constant currency): 8 - 9% from 12 - 15%; U.S. business growth: 8 - 9% from mid-teens. International business growth revised upward: 9% from mid-single-digit.