Viacom tumbles as Citi cuts to Sell on carriage risks

Viacom shares (VIA -3.5% , VIAB -5.7% ) have slid after a cut to Sell at Citigroup, which points to channel carriage issues as the key headwind.

The company faces "acute" risk that Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) is going to drop or at least "significantly curtail" its distribution of Viacom content, analyst Jason Bazinet says.

Viacom's salad days are over, Bazinet says, noting that it can no longer count on auto-renewals of fat content bundles with affiliate fee step-ups.

Viacom's faced years of ratings challenges at its key networks: MTV/VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET.

Looking at renewal scenarios, Bazinet trims Citi's price target on VIAB to $24 from $33; that implies 6.3% downside from today's sharply lower price.