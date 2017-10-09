MongoDB sets terms for $152M IPO

MongoDB (Pending:MDB) sets its IPO terms at 8M shares for between $18 and $20 per share. The IPO would raise $152M at the midpoint of the price range.

The midpoint would also mean a fully diluted market value of $1.1B, making the database company a unicorn.

The company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “MDB.”

Morgan Stanley is the left-lead underwriter.

MongoDB reported a $46M loss on $68M in revenue for 1H17. The loss is $1M higher than last year’s period, which also had $45M in revenue.

The company reported a $72.7M loss on $65M in revenue last year compared to the $75.7M loss on $40.8M in revenue in 2015.

Previously: Database firm MongoDB files for initial public offering (Sept. 21)