Biostar up 42% but news scarce

Thinly traded nano cap Biostar Pharmaceuticals (BSPM +42.1% ) jumps in early trading on a massive 45x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action.

Last month, the company notified the SEC that it would be late filing its Q2 financials.

The Xiangyang, China-based firm sells its products in-country. Its top seller is Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid Capsules for the treatment of hepatitis B.

Partner Aoxing Pharmaceuticals shut down production in May for maintenance but was supposed to restart its lines in Q3.

