RBC names Disney top pick, seeing ESPN becoming less important

Walt Disney (DIS +0.6% ) is now a top pick at RBC, which notes that its nonmedia businesses are now making a bigger difference to valuation than before.

ESPN is on pace to account for less than 20% of earnings, with nonmedia assets -- storytelling via its studio segment, and operating leverage via Parks & Resorts -- taking the lead for the company.

It's set to become the "least media stock in the media sector," analyst Steven Cahall says.

Meanwhile, on the media side the direct-to-consumer focus will add to valuation, with a "potentially massive" addressable market

The firm did update its price target to reflect DTC dilution, trimming it to $125 from $130, which still implies 24% upside in shares.